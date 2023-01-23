BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rookie defenseman Owen Power scored his first goal of the season and first career overtime winner to give the Sabres their third straight victory, 3-2 at Dallas on Monday night in goaltender Craig Anderson’s 700th NHL game.

Rasmus Dahlin, the other No. 1 overall pick on Buffalo’s blue-line, scored his 14th of the year, setting a new career-best, and Victor Olofsson extended his career-long scoring streak to four games with his 22nd, also a personal-high season tally.

Tage Thompson had two assists, including the slick pass that set up Power’s one-timer from the right circle 56 seconds into overtime. Thompson now has 31 assists to go with his 32 goals, bringing him within five points of the career-high 68 he recorded last season.

Anderson made 29 saves in becoming the 30th goaltender to appear in 700 games. He is the fifth U.S.-born goalie to reach the milestone. Buffalo’s all-time winningest goalie Ryan Miller is 18th on the NHL’s career list and second among Americans 796. Dominick Hasek is 25th and 735.

Dallas recorded the first 10 shots on goal through nine minutes with Anderson stopping multiple point-blank opportunities. Soon after, Dahlin’s one-time blast from the high slot tied the score at 1 midway through the period.

Olofsson converted on a 3-on-2 break with a one-timer from the right circle 1:44 into the third period to put Buffalo ahead 2-1.

Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who had shutouts in their last two. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves. Robertson has 32 goals, tied with Thompson and Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen for third place in the league.

Buffalo continues its road trip Tuesday night at St. Louis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.