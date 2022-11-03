BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It wasn’t just his team’s poor third period that drew the ire of Penguins coach Mike Sullivan during the Sabres’ 6-3 comeback win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.
Amidst a scrum on the ice, it appeared a fan began banging on the glass behind the Pittsburgh bench, bumping Sullivan. Security quickly got involved to quell the situation but not before the Penguins coach and two supporters exchanged seemingly heated words and gestures.
Following Victor Olofsson’s empty-net goal that all but secured Buffalo’s victory, a skirmish between the two teams broke out directly off the ensuing faceoff, causing tempers to flare.
This is not the first instance of fans banging on glass that has caused a scene recently, as back in May, a pane of glass surrounding the penalty box was knocked over and struck an attendant during a Hurricanes vs. Bruins playoff game at TD Garden in Boston.
The Sabres rallied after going down 3-1 eight seconds into the third period, scoring five unanswered goals to close the game. Tage Thompson connected with Alex Tuch on a partial two-on-one break that set up the eventual game-winning tally with just under 10 minutes to play.
Tuch’s game-winner, two goals from Olofsson and one from Thompson leaves the trio each with seven goals this season, making Buffalo the only team in the NHL with that distinction.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.