Pens pound Sabres 8-4

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Marcus Pettersson (28) defends against Buffalo Sabres’ Anders Bjork (96) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WIVB) — The Penguins pressed pause on Michael Houser’s fairy tale story.

The Sabres goalie grew up just outside of Pittsburgh but his homecoming was ruined by the team he grew up cheering.

Houser won his first two career NHL starts earlier this week but his winning streak came to end with a 8-4 to the Penguins.

The Sabres jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Drake Caggiula’s first of two goals on the night but Pittsburgh’s Jeff Carter answered with a pair of goals to put Buffalo in a 2-1 hole entering the 2nd period.

Tage Thompson opened the scoring in the 2nd period. His 8th goal of the season tied the game at 2-2.

The game wasn’t tied for long. One minute later, Carter sent home his 3rd goal of the game and the Penguins regained the lead.

The Sabres continued to battle and would even the score at 3-3 on Caggiula’s second goal of the game.

Brian Dumoulin, Jared McCann, Sidney Crosby, and Carter scored four straight goals and the Penguins were on cruise control the rest of the way.

It was Carter’s first four-goal game of his career.

Jeff Skinner added a power-play goal in the loss. The Sabres forward has 7 goals this season.

Houser allowed 8 goals on 34 shots.

Next game: at Penguins on Saturday.