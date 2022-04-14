BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Owen Power’s home debut went well on the stat sheet, but it wasn’t the best night for the team overall. While the rookie earned his first point in his young career, the Sabres couldn’t keep the Blues offense at bay, and lost 6-2 to St. Louis.

Power earned an assist in the second period on a goal from Alex Tuch. Power fed Tuch who scored his 11th goal of the season, and at that point the game was tied at two.

Vladimir Tarasenko responded with two unanswered goals, including one where he deked Power. That second goal made it 4-2, and the Blues added two more in the third to take a 6-2 win. Tarasenko had a hat trick including an empty-netter in the third.

Rasmus Asplund scored the first goal of the game for the Sabres in the first period, and that gave them a 1-0 lead. The Blues scored six of the next seven goals.

Buffalo put some pressure on St. Louis throughout the game, but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities they had, and only finished with two goals on the night.

The Sabres fall to 27-38-11. Up next they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7 p.m.