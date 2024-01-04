BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jeff Skinner and Casey Mittelstadt scored on power plays in the second period, Devon Levi made 32 saves to get the win in his first time playing in his home city, Tage Thompson tacked on two more goals, and the Sabres got additional tallies in the third from Jack Quinn and Rasmus Dahlin to beat the Canadiens 6-1 on Thursday night in Montreal.

Skinner added three assists for his highest point tally of the season, Alex Tuch had two assists, and Dahlin tallied an assist before scoring his 11th goal into an empty net on a shot from his own goal line, notching his 31st point after being selected to his third consecutive NHL All-Star Game earlier in the night.

Mittelstadt got his team-leading 33rd point on Dahlin’s goal, and his 11th goal came 89 seconds before Skinner scored his 16th to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead in the second period that would never be relinquished.

The power-play surge came after Buffalo had converted 2 of 33 opportunities with the man-advantage over the past 12 games. Going 2 for 4 against the Canadiens, it was the second time this season the Sabres have scored multiple goals on the power play, and the second time converting 50%.

Having halted a two-game skid and won the for the first time in four away games, the Sabres (16-19-4) remain on the road for Saturday night’s visit to Pittsburgh.

Levi turned away all 15 shots in the first period and looked prepared early after an especially long morning skate before the game to “take it all in.”

“I’ve been in this building a few times, watching Carey Price, watching hockey games growing up,” said Levi, who played two seasons at Northeastern. “It was cool to be on the ice this time, be in the crease.”

The 22-year-old Levi, from nearby Dollard-des-Ormeaux, grew up watching the Canadiens and idolizing goalie Carey Price.

On Thursday night Levi became the youngest Sabres goalie to make 32 or more saves and allow one or fewer goals since Tom Barrasso in 1987.

Mittelstadt finished off a feed from Skinner on a power play to open the scoring at 5:33 of the first. Skinner doubled the lead with another power-play goal 1:26 seconds later after Mitchell Stephens took an interference call.

The 31-year-old Skinner received a cross-ice pass from Tuch before beating Allen for his 26th goal against the Canadiens — tied with Toronto center Auston Matthews for second-most among active players.

Armia got one back on the penalty kill, taking the puck from Dahlin and using him as a screen on a wrist shot over Levi’s left shoulder with 6:41 left in the period.

Buffalo squashed Montreal’s momentum in the third period with even-strength goals from Quinn and Thompson, who made it 4-1 at 8:35 by tapping home a feed from Skinner.

Levi kept Montreal from clawing back with a point-blank save on Josh Anderson minutes later.

After Dahlin scored an empty-net goal with over five minutes left, Levi was at it again, this time by flashing the glove on Cole Caufield.

The Associated Press contributed.