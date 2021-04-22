Power play struggles doom Sabres

(WIVB) — The Bruins domination of the Sabres this season continued on Thursday.

Buffalo is winless in 5 games following a 5-1 loss vs. Boston this season.

The Sabres were 0-5 on the power play and are 0-11 in their last two games, both were losses to the Bruins.

Boston jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 1st period on Brad Marchand’s 25th goal of the season.

Arttu Ruotsalainen pulled the Sabres even with a goal in the 2nd period but it was all Bruins after that.

It was a 2-1 game entering the 3rd period but Boston scored three more goals to end all doubt.

The Sabres have scored 1 goal in the last two games.

Next game: vs Bruins Friday  

