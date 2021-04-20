Rask, Bruins blank Sabres 2-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Sabres were shut out for a league-leading eighth time this season.

A combination of good goaltending by the Bruins and a lack of power play production was Buffalo’s undoing in the 2-0 loss.

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask stopped all 32 shots he faced and the Sabres came up empty on 6 power play opportunities.

Brad Marchand sent home his 24th goal of the season in the 1st period to give the Bruins at 1-0 lead.

Boston would add to their lead in the 2nd period on Connor Clifton’s first goal of the season.

The Sabres are winless in 4 games against the Bruins this season.

Next game: Thursday vs Bruins.