Rask, Bruins blank Sabres 2-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Sabres were shut out for a league-leading eighth time this season.
A combination of good goaltending by the Bruins and a lack of power play production was Buffalo’s undoing in the 2-0 loss.
Boston goalie Tuukka Rask stopped all 32 shots he faced and the Sabres came up empty on 6 power play opportunities.
Brad Marchand sent home his 24th goal of the season in the 1st period to give the Bruins at 1-0 lead.
Boston would add to their lead in the 2nd period on Connor Clifton’s first goal of the season.
The Sabres are winless in 4 games against the Bruins this season.
Next game: Thursday vs Bruins.
