BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All-Star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin rejoined the Sabres starting lineup Saturday after missing the past three games with a lower-body injury.

Dahlin had been placed on injured reserve retroactive to last week while dealing with an issue that he said Friday has been bothering him for a period of time.

Ranking third among NHL defenseman with 62 points, the 22-year-old Dahlin remains on pace to break Phil Housley’s franchise record for points defenseman (81), and is considered a candidate for the Norris Trophy. He is fourth among NHL defenseman and sixth on the Sabres with 14 goals.

Dahlin skated on Buffalo’s top pair for Saturday’s game against the Lightning, alongside Mattias Samuelsson, who played in his 100th career game.

Newly-acquired Riley Stillman moved down to the third pair with Ilya Lyubushkin after playing with Samuelsson in his Sabres debut in Thursday’s 7-1 loss at Boston.