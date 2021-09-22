Rasmus Dahlin signs 3-year deal with Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rasmus Dahlin is sticking with Buffalo for at least another three years.
On Wednesday morning, the Sabres announced that the defenseman agreed to a new deal with an average annual value of $6 million.
Dahlin, 21, was one of only two players to take part in all 56 games during the past season. Prior to this, he was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie team in 2018-19.
Dahlin also represented Sweden during the 2018 Winter Olympics. He’s been with the Sabres since starting his NHL career.
Buffalo Sabres
