Rasmus Dahlin signs 3-year deal with Sabres

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 22: Rasmus Dahlin #26 of the Buffalo Sabres skates against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rasmus Dahlin is sticking with Buffalo for at least another three years.

On Wednesday morning, the Sabres announced that the defenseman agreed to a new deal with an average annual value of $6 million.

Dahlin, 21, was one of only two players to take part in all 56 games during the past season. Prior to this, he was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie team in 2018-19.

Dahlin also represented Sweden during the 2018 Winter Olympics. He’s been with the Sabres since starting his NHL career.