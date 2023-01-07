BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rasmus Dahlin factored in five goals of six goals for the Sabres in Saturday night’s 6-5 overtime win against the Wild, matching Phil Housley’s franchise record for points by a defenseman.

Dahlin scored twice, including the tying goal with 2:35 remaining in the third period, and his third assist came on Victor Olofsson’s winning goal with 18 seconds left in overtime.

“He was a force,” Sabres coach Don Granato said before noting where fans can vote online for Dahlin to be an NHL All-Star. “There should be some clicks tonight because that was a special night by him. To watch that unfold was impressive.”

The 22-year-old Dahlin, an All-Star last season, recorded his 200th point in his 313th NHL game with an assist on Olofsson’s goal in the first period. The 12th NHL defenseman to tally 200 points before his 23rd birthday, Dahlin is the second-fastest Sabres’ defenseman to reach the milestone. Housley, the Hockey Hall of Fame inductee who coached the Sabres during Dahlin’s rookie season, notched 200 points in his 212th NHL game.

Dahlin said he was inspired by the momentous occasion of Buffalo’s second consecutive sellout crowd and its “moment of celebration” tribute to Bills player Damar Hamlin before the puck dropped

“We’re the same community as the Bills and like we say, One Buffalo,” Dahlin said. “I’m very happy we could win on home ice and away ice after that stuff happened. It was kind of emotional going into this game, to see the jumbotron and stuff. But yeah, the fans were amazing. We love playing in this arena. This city is just amazing.”

Dahlin set an NHL record for defensemen by scoring in each of the first five games to start the season. He ranks third among NHL blue-liners with 44 points through 36 games after recording 68 during his All-Star season in 2021-22. Dahlin’s previous career-high was three points in a game. The Sabres are now 11-0-1 this season when he has multiple points.

Dahlin is the eighth active NHL defenseman to record five points in a game.