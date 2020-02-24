Reports: Sabres Acquire Wayne Simmonds

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Wayne Simmonds from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a conditional 5th round pick in 2021, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.
The 5th round pick can turn into a 4th round pick for the Devils if Buffalo makes the playoffs, and Simmonds plays 10 games, according to TSN’s Frank Servalli.
This season, Simmonds has eight goals and 16 assists with the Devils. The 31-year-old winger was drafted 61st overall in the 2nd round of the 2007 draft. Simmonds has 251 goals and 498 career points. The forward spent the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Flyers before he was traded to Nashville on the NHL Trade Deadline in 2019. He signed with the Devils as a UFA in July 2019.