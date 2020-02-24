Reports: Sabres Acquire Wayne Simmonds

New Jersey Devils right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) moves the puck during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Washington. The Devils won 5-1. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Wayne Simmonds from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a conditional 5th round pick in 2021, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

Sounds like Wayne Simmonds is heading to BUF. Details to follow. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 24, 2020

5th for Wayne Simmonds can turn into a 4th for #njdevils if #sabres make the playoffs and Simmonds plays 10 games. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 24, 2020

The 5th round pick can turn into a 4th round pick for the Devils if Buffalo makes the playoffs, and Simmonds plays 10 games, according to TSN’s Frank Servalli.

This season, Simmonds has eight goals and 16 assists with the Devils. The 31-year-old winger was drafted 61st overall in the 2nd round of the 2007 draft. Simmonds has 251 goals and 498 career points. The forward spent the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Flyers before he was traded to Nashville on the NHL Trade Deadline in 2019. He signed with the Devils as a UFA in July 2019.