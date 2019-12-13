Reports: Sabres Defenseman Zach Bogosian Requested Trade

Buffalo Sabres’ Zach Bogosian in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Sabres veteran defenseman Zach Bogosian has requested a trade. Bogosian was set to be a healthy scratch for Thursday’s game against Nashville.

Sources say @BuffaloSabres veteran right shot defenceman, Zach Bogosian has requested a trade. More coming up on Insider Trading. #Sportscentre @TSNHockey — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 12, 2019

Thursday morning when addressing the media, head coach Ralph Krueger said “We’ve got eight defenseman that we feel very comfortable with, and it’s just the mix. There’s a defending by committee situation going on here, and we like the way the defensive corps here is playing. He’s had ten good gams of growth, and we can work with him on a few things and then we’ll make our decision for the next game.”

So far this season, Bogosian has tallied three assists in ten games. The defenseman was sidelined early in the year due to offseason surgery from a hip injury.