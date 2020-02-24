Sabres Trade Sheary, Rodrigues to Pittsburgh for Dominik Kahun

Pittsburgh Penguins center Dominik Kahun plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Buffalo Sabres have traded Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Dominik Kahun.

The trade was first reported by TSN’s Pierre LeBrun and Bob McKenzie. Sheary returns to his former team, and Rodrigues departs from Buffalo after asking to be traded back on December 31st.

Kahun has 10 goals and 17 assists through 50 games this season. Kahun signed a two-year entry level contact with Chicago in 2018. He appeared in all 82 games with Chicago and finished 7th among all rookies in the NHL in scoring with 13 goals and 37 points. Kahun was traded to the Penguins in June 2019.