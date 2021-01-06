Return of the Jack: Sabres captain back on the ice

Jack Eichel returns to the ice for the first time in training camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jack Eichel made his way onto the ice for the first time in training camp Wednesday morning. The Sabres star has missed the first few days with an upper body injury and finally got back to a full team practice.

“I think it’s good,” Eichel said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been on the ice with that many guys so I feel like I was a couple of steps behind today, but hopefully it starts coming back and I can start feeling like myself again.”

He was skating in a line with Taylor Hall and Victor Olofsson, who also made his own return from an injury suffered early in camp. Eichel mentioned the importance of building chemistry with Hall before the season.

“Just try and build a relationship with him, get to know his tendencies,” Eichel said.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark also returned today. He missed the first few practices because of mandatory quarantine. It’s the closest to full strength the Sabres have been since camp began.

“Jack is clearly our leader on the ice and so to have him back, his presence back was excellent,” coach Ralph Krueger said. “I did speak with him the importance of him being patient now that because he did miss those first four days of extremely intense practice.”

Buffalo Sabres announced that Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn are expected join the team in the coming days. Cozens and Quinn both had a stint with Team Canada at the World Juniors. Coach Ralph Krueger said he expects Cozens to be in the mix when he gets to the team.