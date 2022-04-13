NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. (WIVB) — The mayor of Niagara Falls, Ont. presented Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret with a Key to the City Tuesday night.

Jeanneret, who hails from Ontario, received the key from Mayor Jim Diodati in commemoration of his 51 years as the Sabres’ announcer and the longest-ever career of a play-by-play broadcaster in NHL history.

(Courtesy: Mayor Jim Diodati)

Mayor Diodati’s post about the ceremony can be seen here.