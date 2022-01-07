Rick Jeanneret to have banner raised to KBC rafters April 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres are honoring the legendary career of the team’s play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret.

They made the announcement on Twitter Friday and the announcement video can be seen above. RJ’s name is going in the rafters of KeyBank Center when the Sabres host “RJ Night” during the team’s home game against the Nashville Predators on Friday, April 1.

Jeanneret joined the Sabres broadcast team in 1971 as the radio play-by-play announcer, and is now the longest-tenured announcer in the NHL.