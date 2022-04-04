AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — As a follow-up to last week’s RJ Night, legendary Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret will be having a meet-and-greet at the Wegmans located at 675 Alberta Dr. in Amherst.

From 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, RJ will be in the Wegmans café to sign autographs and take photos with fans as part of the “RJ’s Last Call” festivities the store is sponsoring. There will also be an opportunity to enter to win two tickets to sit in the press box with Jeanneret at the April 14 game.

Wegmans also said more of the replica banners that were given out on RJ Night will be available for purchase at the meet-and-greet.

