BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday is RJ night at KeyBank Center, as legendary Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret’s name will be hung from the rafters alongside other Sabres icons during a pregame ceremony.

Jeanneret will be speaking to the media tonight between the first and second periods of the game. The intermission segment will be live-streamed above and Tara Lynch will have more on the ceremony, RJ’s thoughts and fan reaction on News 4 at 10 and 11.

Paul Stockman sat down with RJ earlier this week to hear what he had to say heading into the night. The pair discussed Jeannerett’s favorite memories during his 51 years calling games for Buffalo and his retirement plans. Paul will also have coverage from the game tonight.

The team announced via Twitter that they will be sporting an “RJ” patch on their jerseys to honor Jeanneret, whose time in the booth makes him the longest-tenured play-by-play broadcaster in NHL history.

RJ’s last regular season game behind the mic will be April 29.