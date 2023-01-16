BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres announced Monday that all tickets have been purchased for Thursday night’s game against the Islanders, when former star goaltender Ryan Miller’s No. 30 jersey will be raised to the rafters of KeyBank Center.

Those attending the game are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:50 p.m. for the pregame ceremony that starts at 6 and will be broadcast live on MSG. Doors to the arena will open at 4:30. The teams will take the ice for warmups at 6:59 ahead of a puck drop scheduled for 7:38.

Fans will receive a Ryan Miller replica banner, and will be eligible for five additional drawings for Miller memorabilia. The 50/50 raffle prize will be $30,000 in Miller’s honor.

This will be the fourth sellout in 23 home games for the Sabres so far this season. The only occasion that sold out a year ago was when the Sabres raised a banner for longtime broadcaster Rick Jeanneret.

Miller’s banner will join those for Jeanneret, original owners Seymour and Northrup Knox, and former Sabres players Gilbert Perreault, Rene Robert, Richard Marin, Tim Horton, Danny Gare, Pat LaFontaine, and Dominik Hasek.