BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the all-time great Sabres goalies earned a Hall of Fame spot on Monday. The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame announced Ryan Miller as one of 12 inductees for the class of 2022.

Miller’s time in Buffalo was well-documented. He finished with the most career wins, the most career minutes, most wins in a season, and the most games played in a Sabres uniform.

He also made an impact around the entire National Hockey League. Miller holds the record for most wins in NHL history by a U.S. born goaltender with 391. He also has 10 shootout wins, that’s also the most in NHL history.

Other inductees this year are Jeff Anastasia, Gordy Bukaty, Cott Family, Jim Hanley, Bob Kauffman, Cora Livinston, William “Doc” McMahon, Jim Nowicki, Emily Regan, Susan Schoellkopf and Tim Winn.

Miller and the 11 other members will be inducted on Wednesday, June 8.