Sabres 2021-2022 season schedule released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres will open the 2021-2022 season on October 14 with a home game against Montreal.

The Sabres will play four home games to start the season. The team will play on New Year’s Day in Boston.

The NHL’s regular season will begin Oct. 12th with a doubleheader, highlighted by the Tampa Bay Lightning raising their third Stanley Cup championship banner before facing the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena.

The second game on the opening night of the 2021-22 season will feature the NHL’s 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken, who will play their first regular-season game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Take a look at the full schedule below: