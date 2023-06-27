BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres fans can start circling the calendar.

Opening a home-heavy early portion of the season Oct. 12 at KeyBank Center, and hosting former captain Jack Eichel and the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on March 2 are highlights of the 2023-24 schedule revealed by the NHL on Tuesday. [See the full schedule below]

Five of the first six games will be played in Buffalo, including a four-game homestand to begin the campaign. A six-game stretch of home games in January is the longest of the season. A four-game homestand follows the All-Star break in February.

Buffalo hosts two games against rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 21 and March 30, the latter coming a day after former coach Lindy Ruff and the New Jersey Devils visit March 29. The Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers, who finished one victory ahead of the Sabres for the final playoff spot, play in Buffalo on Feb. 15. Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers play here March 9.

The Sabres’ longest road trip is five games in March. They will play seven of eight on the road in late November and early December. The Sabres will have nine days off following a three-game road trip out West in late January before the All-Star break.

Season-ticket memberships are currently available, and half-season packages will go on sale July 11.

Buffalo Sabres 2023-24 schedule

Thursday, October 12 vs. New York Rangers at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 at New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 17 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 19 vs. Calgary Flames at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 vs. New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

Monday, October 23 vs. Montreal at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 24 at Ottawa Senators at 6:45 p.m.

Friday, October 27 at New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 29 vs. Colorado Avalanche at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1 at Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 3 vs. Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 at Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 7 at Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 10 vs. Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 14 vs. Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 17 at Winnipeg Jets at 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 19 at Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22 at Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 24 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 25 at New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.

Monday, November 27 at New York Rangers at 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 30 at St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 at Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 3 vs. Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5 vs. Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 7 at Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 vs. Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Monday, December 11 vs. Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13 at Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m.

Friday, December 15 at Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 at Arizona Coyotes at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 21 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 at New York Rangers at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 27 vs. Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 30 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 31 at Ottawa Senators at 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 4 at Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 6 at Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 9 vs. Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 11 vs. Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 13 vs. Vancouver Canucks at 4 p.m.

Monday, January 15 vs. San Jose Sharks at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, January 17 vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 20 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 23 at Anaheim Ducks at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24 at Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 27 at San Jose Sharks at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, February 6 vs. Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 vs. St. Louis Blues at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, February 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 15 vs. Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 at Minnesota Wild at 5 p.m.

Monday, February 19 vs. Anaheim Ducks at 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21 at Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 23 at Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, February 27 at Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 29 at Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 vs. Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6 at Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 7 at Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 vs. Edmonton Oilers at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 14 vs. New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 at Detroit Red Wings at 12:30 p.m.

Monday, March 18 at Seattle Kraken at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19 at Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 at Edmonton Oilers at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 at Calgary Flames at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27 vs. Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 29 vs. New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2 vs. Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 5 vs. Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 at Detroit Red Wings at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9 at Dallas Stars at 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 11 vs. Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 at Florida Panthers at 5 p.m.

Monday, April 15 at Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.