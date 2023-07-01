BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres reinforced their defensive corps on the opening day of free agency, signing strong penalty killer Connor Clifton and adding Stanley Cup champion Erik Johnson. The Sabres also retained forward Tyson Jost on a one-year deal worth $2 million on Saturday, the team announced.

Clifton comes to Buffalo on a contract worth $10 million over three years after anchoring the Boston Bruins’s top-ranked penalty kill unit. Clifton led all NHL defenseman last season in allowing 2.34 power-play goals per 60 minutes. The 28-year-old fills the Sabres’ need for a reliable right-shot D-man capable of playing alongside dynamic No. 1 draft picks Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Clifton has familiarity with Sabres coach Don Granato. He played two seasons in the U.S. National Team Development Program, winning the 2013 IIHF U18 World Championship under Granato’s coaching. Setting career-bests this past season with 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) and a plus-20 rating, Clifton has recorded 43 points (10 goals, 33 assists) in 232 NHL games.

Johnson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, who won a Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, brings size (6-foot-4, 225 pounds), another right shot, and veteran presence to Buffalo’s blue-line. The 35-year-old Johnson also won a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics playing for Team USA, and he ranks tied for active D-men with 920 NHL games played, tallying 337 points (88 goals, 249 assists) over 15 seasons with the Blues and Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken with teammate Mikko Rantanen (96) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Only captain Kyle Okposo has more NHL experience (98 games in 16 seasons) than Johnson, who is a few weeks older than Okposo, who was the seventh overall pick in the same draft class as Johnson. In 55 career playoff games, more than any other Sabres player, Johnson has tallied 13 points (five goals, eight assists).

Jost scored seven goals and set a career-high with 15 assists in 59 games with the Sabres after being claimed off waivers in November. He frequently centered the third line and blended with the culture that Buffalo has promoted in its locker room. Jost has the second-most postseason experience on the Sabres roster, playing in 46 games with Colorado and Minnesota. He was drafted in the first round (10th overall) by the Avalanche in 2016, two picks after the Sabres selected Alex Nylander.

With the addition of Johnson and re-signing Jost, the Sabres now have 20 first-round draft picks under contract, including three of the four active NHL defenseman selected No. 1 overall. At least 14 of those first-rounders will be on the NHL roster this season.