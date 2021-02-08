Sabres add defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to the COVID-19 Protocol List

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is the latest Sabres player added to the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List.

As a result, the team says he will not be available for practices, travel, or games until the Sabres can remove him from the protocol.

Dahlin joins forwards Taylor Hall, Tobias Rieder, Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar, and Casey Mittelstadt, and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour, and Jake McCabe.

Head coach Ralph Krueger is also in protocol after testing positive last week.

Buffalo says Mittelstadt was on the list when it was initially updated Sunday evening, and Dahlin was added later.

The teams’ practice facility closed indefinitely last Tuesday. The league announced 12 revisions to the Sabres’ schedule. You can see those here.

Buffalo’s next game is scheduled for Thursday at the KeyBank Center against the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.