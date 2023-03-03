BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres didn’t make the big move some had hoped for at the NHL trade deadline, but they did add a big body to their forward lines Friday in acquiring Jordan Greenway from the Minnesota Wild for a pair of draft picks.

Buffalo gave up the 2023 second-round pick it received in the Jack Eichel trade, and a fifth-round pick in 2024, for the 6-foot-6, 231-pound Greenway, who will become the heaviest forward on the Sabres’ roster.

The 26-year-old Greenway, a native of Canton, N.Y., is signed through the 2024-25 season with a $3 million cap charge. He has 112 points (36 goals, 76 assists) in 272 NHL games, but has struggled to find the scoresheet this season with two goals and five assists in 45 games.

Greenway played for Sabres coach Don Granato, and alongside All-Star center Tage Thompson, in the U.S. National Team Development Program. They won a gold medal together at the 2015 IIHF U-18 World Championship. The Sabres hope that familiarity revives Greenway’s offensive game, while he adds some needed size and toughness to the lineup. Greenway also is a former teammate of Tyson Jost, the current fourth-line center Buffalo claimed off waivers earlier this season.

Along with the trade acquisition of defenseman Riley Stillman on Monday, the Sabres added two useful pieces without giving up any players in the current lineup. General manager Kevyn Adams stuck to his plan of not giving up too much for one of the high-profile players that could’ve bolstered Buffalo’s chances of ending its playoff drought after an NHL-record 11 seasons, but potentially affect the long-term prospects for the franchise.

Additional deadline moves

With Greenway coming in, Buffalo reportedly traded forward Rasmus Asplund to Nashville for a seventh-round pick. Asplund had been a healthy scratch in 11 of the past 17 games.

The Sabres also acquired minor-league defenseman Austin Strand from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Chase Priskie. That followed another minor move Thursday when the Sabres exchanged minor-league forward Anders Bjork for Orchard Park native Carson Gicewicz, and Wednesday night’s trade of unsigned goaltender prospect Erik Portillo for a third-round pick from the Los Angeles Kings.