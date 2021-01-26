Sabres aim for continuity in four-game homestand

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Colin Miller (33) celebrates his goal with defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55), left wing Jeff Skinner (53) and center Casey Mittelstadt (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fresh off their second win of the season, the Buffalo Sabres now look ahead to the next four games, all at home. They seem to finally have broken through offensively, scoring 12 goals in regulation in the last four games, including six last Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“There’s been some goals on the back end,” defenseman Matt Irwin said of his fellow teammates on the defensive side. “This is game seven and I think three or four guys have goals and some points so I think we’re creating offense which is great but most importantly we’re taking care of that d-zone and we all know you take care of that those offensive chances will come.”

They’ve been waiting for their top line guys like Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall to break through with some goals this season. The two haven’t had as much success putting one in the back of the net. Just one goal between the two of them, and it came in the opener from Hall. Eichel did get a shootout goal against Washington on Sunday, so that could be just the spark needed to get going offensively.

“Seeing Jack break through and get one in the shootout was good because I think everyone can tell he’s getting his chances and we’re generating,” goaltender Carter Hutton said. “It was fun to watch. It’s obviously different sitting on a bench compared to listening on a broadcast and from a distance but it was good to see.”

The Rangers are just below the Sabres in the East division standings, but head coach Ralph Krueger knows they can still provide a challenge for his team.

“We are strategically focusing on the dangers of the Rangers,” Krueger said. “I don’t think we’ve seen their A-game yet. They’re very high speed, high transition, offensively talented and powerful team.”

Goaltender Carter Hutton is back on the roster after missing the last two games with an injury. Dylan Cozens is also back with the team as well with Casey Mittelstadt returning to the taxi squad.

Buffalo and the Rangers meet Tuesday and Thursday night at 7 p.m. then the Sabres host New Jersey for two games on Saturday and Sunday, both at 1 p.m.