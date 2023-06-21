BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two former Buffalo Sabres will officially be immortalized alongside the greats of the game of hockey.

Forward Pierre Turgeon and goaltender Tom Barrasso were both voted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday. They will become the 10th and 11th former Sabres players to be enshrined.

Another former Sabre, Alexander Mogilny, was again omitted from the list of inductees. Mogilny is widely regarded as one of the most prominent and influential names not to be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Pierre Turgeon

Turgeon was a No. 1 overall draft pick by Buffalo in 1987 and played five seasons as a Sabre, totaling 122 goals and 323 points. He was later sent to the New York Islanders in 1991 as part of a trade that netted, among other assets, Pat LaFontaine.

Now 53 years old, Turgeon retired with 515 career goals and 1,327 points and ranks 34th on the NHL’s all-time scoring list. He played 19 seasons in the NHL, suiting up for the Canadians, Blues, Stars and Avalanche in addition to the Sabres and Islanders.

He was a four-time All-Star and won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 1993, the only major individual accolade in his career. He never won a Stanley Cup.

Tom Barrasso

Barrasso also was drafted by Buffalo, fifth overall in 1983. He immediately made an impact in his first season as a Sabre, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as best rookie and the Vezina Trophy as best goaltender in 1983-84.

He spent six seasons in Buffalo before he was traded to Pittsburgh in 1988, where he stayed for 12 seasons and won two Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. He finished his career bouncing around the league, spending time with the Senators, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs and Blues.

The now 58-year-old retired with a 369-277-86 total record and a .892 career save percentage. Beyond his Calder and Vezina trophies, he also was a 1983-84 All-Rookie Team selection, three-time All-Star and won the 1984-85 William M. Jennings Trophy.