Sabres alumnus Fred Stanfield dies at 77

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A forward who finished his NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres has passed away.

The Sabres announced that Fred Stanfield died on Monday. He was 77.

“The entire Sabres organization joins the hockey community in mourning the loss of alumnus Fred Stanfield. We are sending our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates,” they wrote on Twitter.

Stanfield played for the Sabres from 1975 to 1978. Prior to this, he spent time with teams in Chicago, Boston and Minnesota.

Before becoming a Sabre, Stanfield was a two-time Stanley Cup champion. Following his retirement, the Sabres say “he chose to make Western New York his home for more than four decades.”

After he was done playing professionally, the Sabres say Stanfield coached junior hockey in Niagara Falls and “started an office furniture business in Amherst.”