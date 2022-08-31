BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Red and Black jerseys are back.

The Buffalo Sabres made a long-awaited announcement Wednesday that third jerseys resembling the ’90s era “goat head” uniforms will return this season.

The actual design of the jersey, however, was not yet released.

“This season, the team will wear the third jersey, modeled after the primary uniforms the team wore from 1996 until 2006, for 12 home games during the 2022-23 campaign,” the Sabres said. “The new uniform will be fully revealed in early November. Stay tuned for details regarding on-sale dates for the jersey.”

The team did release the dates the jerseys will be worn. They debut on Wednesday, Nov. 23 against St. Louis during a ’90s Night promotion and will be worn for a dozen games in total.

Sabres Red and Black jersey schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 23 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 vs. Tampa, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. Anaheim, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. Washington, 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 vs. Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 24 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 13 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

The announcement was timed to coincide with mini packs of tickets going on sale. Single-game tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 6.

13 Feb 1999: Dominik Hasek #39 of the Buffalo Sabres guards the goalie box during the game against the New York Islanders at the Marine Midland Arena in Buffalo, New York. The Islanders tied the Sabres 2-2. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

29 May 1999: Miroslav Satan #81 of the Buffalo Sabres controls the puck during the NHL Eastern Conference Finals game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Marine Midland Arena in Buffalo, New York. The Sabres defeated the Maple Leafs 5-2.