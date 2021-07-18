Sabres announce available, protected lists for 2021 Expansion Draft

Buffalo Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski (31) and forward Sam Reinhart (23) celebrate a victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins following the third of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres announced their Available and Protected Lists on Sunday for the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

The team was able to protect seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goaltender. Buffalo also had the option of protecting eight skaters (forwards/defensemen).

On Wednesday, the league’s newest club, the Seattle Kraken, will have the chance to select 30 players, one from each team except the Vegas Golden Knights.

You can see who the Sabres protected and who they made available below:

Available

Drake Caggiula (F)

Jean-Sebastien Dea (F)

Cody Eakin (F)

Steven Fogarty (F)

Zemgus Girgensons (F)

Andrew Oglevie (F)

Kyle Okposo (F)

Tobias Rieder (F)

Riley Sheahan (F)

Jeff Skinner (F)

C.J. Smith (F)

Will Borgen (D)

Brandon Davidson (D)

Matt Irwin (D)

Jake McCabe (D)

Colin Miller (D)

Casey Nelson (D)

Michael Houser (G)

Carter Hutton (G)

Dustin Tokarski (G)

Protected

Rasmus Asplund (F)

Anders Bjork (F)

Jack Eichel (F)

Casey Mittelstadt (F)

Victor Olofsson (F)

Sam Reinhart (F)

Tage Thompson (F)

Rasmus Dahlin (D)

Henri Jokiharju (D)

Rasmus Ristolainen (D)

Linus Ullmark (G)

For more Expansion Draft rules, click here.