Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret to retire after 2021-22 season

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2011, file photo, Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame Class of 2012 inductee Rick Jeanneret helps salute the crowd with fellow inductee Dale Hawerchuk before an NHL hockey game between the Sabres and the Winnipeg Jets in Buffalo, N.Y. Sabres broadcaster Jeanneret was taken out of the press box on a stretcher early in the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Sabres and Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. It was unclear what happened to the 76-year-old Jeanneret. He has been the team’s play-by-play man since 1971 — the longest tenure with a single team in NHL history. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A broadcasting legend says he’s got one more Sabres season in store.

Rick Jeanneret will hang up his microphone following a five-decade career, but instead of 50 years, the voice of the Sabres wants to make it 51.

The Sabres announced on Friday morning that Rick Jeanneret will retire following the 2021-22 season.

After 50 seasons of greatness, RJ returns for one more.



We will celebrate RJ’s last call this upcoming season. 💙💛 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 20, 2021

The Sabres shared a message from Jeanneret, which read “To spend 50 years doing any one job is more than a person can ask for, let alone one as special as mine. My interactions with the fans at KeyBank Center have been one of the thrills of my career, one that was sorely missing over the past year. So, let’s make it 51. I look forward to seeing you at the rink for one last run.”

Jeanneret will turn 80 next July.