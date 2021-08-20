Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret to retire after 2021-22 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A broadcasting legend says he’s got one more Sabres season in store.
Rick Jeanneret will hang up his microphone following a five-decade career, but instead of 50 years, the voice of the Sabres wants to make it 51.
The Sabres announced on Friday morning that Rick Jeanneret will retire following the 2021-22 season.
The Sabres shared a message from Jeanneret, which read “To spend 50 years doing any one job is more than a person can ask for, let alone one as special as mine. My interactions with the fans at KeyBank Center have been one of the thrills of my career, one that was sorely missing over the past year. So, let’s make it 51. I look forward to seeing you at the rink for one last run.”
Jeanneret will turn 80 next July.
