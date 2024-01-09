BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sabres hockey season defined by inconsistent play stumbled to the midway point with another discouraging home loss.

Coming off consecutive road wins, the Sabres began a six-game homestand, the longest of the season, striving for their first three-game win streak. Seattle’s 5-2 victory dropped Buffalo’s record to 17-20-4, good for 38 standings points through the first 41 games.

Jeff Skinner scored his 17th goal of the season for the Sabres, Alex Tuch got his 11th, Casey Mittelstadt tallied two assists to lift his team-leading point total to 35, and Devon Levi made 20 saves.

Buffalo hosts the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night to begin the second half of the season.