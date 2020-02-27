Sabres Battle Back Twice, but Fall To Avs 3-2

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, right, makes a glove save of a shot as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen looks on in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Buffalo Sabres tied the game up twice on the night, but would fall to the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night.

Colorado struck first late in the first period, but the Sabres answered right back to even the score less than two minutes later. On a rush into the Avalance zone, Kyle Okposo fed Zemgus Girgensons who put the puck past Pavel Francouz.

The Avs regained the lead in the second period on Martin Kaut’s first NHL goal. However, once again, Buffalo would battle back when Crutis Lazar tipped in a shot from Jake McCabe.

The score would remain tied until just past the midway point of the third period when J.T. Compher would put Colorado back on top. Buffalo had a flurry of chances late in the game, but were unable to force overtime.

Carter Hutton made 31 saves on the night. The West Coast road trip continues for the Sabres when they face Las Vegas Friday night at 10pm.