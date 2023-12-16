BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Casey Mittelstadt scored two goals in the third period and had an assist, Dylan Cozens tallied a goal and two assists, and the Sabres beat the reigning Stanley Cup champions 5-2 on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Alex Tuch and rookie Zach Benson each added a goal and an assist, and Devon Levi made 32 saves as Buffalo bounced back from a 5-1 loss Wednesday night in Colorado in the second game of a road trip out West that concludes Saturday night in Arizona.

Tuch, the key player acquired when the Sabres traded Eichel to Vegas two years ago, and Benson, the 18-year-old wearing Eichel’s former No. 9 sweater, set each other up for goals 2:43 apart in the third period, following Mittelstadt’s tying goal that came 1:39 after Eichel gave his Golden Knights team with the NHL’s best record a 2-1 lead at 3:22 into the third.

Mittelstadt got his eighth goal of the season on an empty-netter to cap Buffalo’s four-goal period.

Cozens scored his first goal in 12 games, and fifth of the season, in the first period. It was his first game this season recording three points. The Sabres to 10-1-1 when scoring the first goal.

Benson became the youngest Sabres skater to score in consecutive games since Pierre Turgeon in 1988.