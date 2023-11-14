BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The East-leading Boston Bruins scored early and often in a 5-2 win Tuesday night at KeyBank Center, and another lopsided loss dropped the Sabres back under .500 with a 7-8-1 record.

Victor Olofsson scored his first two goals of the season for the Sabres, and Devon Levi made 13 saves in his worst performance of the season, allowing two goals in the opening minutes and five before being replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen late in the second period.

More concerning for Buffalo, top-line center Tage Thompson did not finish the game due to a wrist injury, after a lower-body entanglement sent him to the dressing room earlier in the night.

Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) celebrates his 1000th game with Sabres GM Kevyn Adams prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

It was a celebratory occasion before the puck dropped, as the Sabres honored captain Kyle Okposo for playing in his 1,000 NHL game. His children introduced Buffalo’s starting lineup, a tribute video was shown on the scoreboard, and Okposo was presented with a silver stick by general manager Kevyn Adams and a crystal from the NHL by former Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson during the pregame ceremony.

Buffalo begins a three-game road trip Friday night in Winnipeg, visiting Chicago on Sunday, and Washington on Wednesday.