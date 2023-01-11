BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets that was postponed because of a blizzard has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on April 14.

The matchup was the second Sabres game to be postponed due to the Blizzard of ’22, as the team was unable to travel to Columbus because of the Buffalo airport being closed.

The other postponed game, a Dec. 23 contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, has already been rescheduled for March 4.