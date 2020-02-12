Sabres Bounce Back Against Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres forward Marcus Johansson (90) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Alex Biega (3) skate during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres rebounded after Sunday’s loss with a 3-2 win against Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night.

Detroit got on the board just :27 seconds into the game on a goal from Darren Helm. But just over :30 seconds later, Conor Sheary evened things up off a nifty pass from Marcus Johansson.

The Red Wings jumped back in front 2-1 just past the seven minute mark of the second period as Helm tallied his second of the night. Once again, Buffalo would bounce back as Marcus Johansson added to his multi-point night. Rasmus Dahlin and Johansson weaved their way through the Detroit zone, and Johansson finished off the goal high.

Buffalo jumped out of the gates in the third period to take their first lead of the game. Sam Reinhart jammed home Jack Eichel’s initial shot for his 21st goal of the season, and to put the Sabres up 3-2. With the assist, Eichel reached the 70 point mark for the second straight season.

Buffalo hosts Columbus Thursday night.