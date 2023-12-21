BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jeff Skinner scored two goals and had an assist in his return to the Sabres lineup, leading Buffalo in a rejuvenating 9-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres (14-17-3) also got two goals from captain Kyle Okposo, while Jordan Greenway, Jack Quinn, Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power also scored in Buffalo’s bounce-back beatdown of their Atlantic Division rivals following the worst home loss of the season Tuesday night against last-place Columbus.

Devon Levi made 24 saves, improving to 7-4-2 this season for Buffalo.

Responding to critics

Getting booed on home ice and hearing fans chant for a coaching sacrifice in their previous game inspired the Sabres to a performance that reflected well on Don Granato’s status behind the bench.

“We really wanted to back Donnie. That was our main focus,” said Dahlin, one of the Sabres alternate captains. “He got way too much heat the other game. He didn’t deserve it. It was us who didn’t play good. It was not him for sure.”

Dahlin said that hearing “calls from the crowd Tuesday to “fire Donnie,” was a wake-up call for the Sabres as they approach the midway point of a season that has been defined by inconsistent effort and results.

Scoring surge

The wild swings in performance from the Sabres this season have reached a level that had not occurred over the past 40 NHL seasons.

According to Canadian broadcast outlet Sportsnet, the Sabres became the first team to score nine goals in a game after giving up nine since the Detroit Red Wings did so in December, 1983. Toronto was the last team to score eight goals in after giving up that many in the previous game, in December, 2005.

While this week marked the most extreme example of the Sabres’ up-and-down play this season, it continued a trend. Buffalo won 5-2 on the road against NHL-leading Vegas last week after a 5-1 loss in Colorado, and won 3-1 in Boston, beating the top team in the Eastern Conference to snap a four-game skid in which it had given up 19 goals. That came after a 5-1 win on Nov. 27 in New York when the Rangers had the best record in the league, two nights after a 7-2 loss in New Jersey.

Healing up

The Sabres received a spark from Skinner and Greenway rejoining the forward group.

Skinner took the team lead with his 13th and 14th goals in his first game after missing three with an upper-body injury. Back on the top line with Thompson and winger Alex Tuch, it was only the 15th game this season the trio has started together, and 11th that they finished.

Thompson, who missed nine games last month after hurting his wrist on a blocked shot, had two assists to go along with his ninth goal, which gave Buffalo a 5-3 lead at 8:22 into the second period, and chased Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

Tuch, who has missed seven games this season with various injuries, finished the game night a career-high four assists.

Greenway, who missed the past nine games with an upper-body injury, scored the opening goal, his third of year, at 2:33 into the contest. Quinn got his first in his second game back following offseason surgery on his Achilles tendon. Okposo’s eight goals this season have all come in the past 15 games.

Up next

The Sabres visit the New York Rangers on Saturday night before the holiday break. They will host the Bruins on Wednesday.