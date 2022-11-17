BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on Thursday after Eric Comrie left the previous night’s loss in Ottawa with an injury.

The 23-year-old Luukkonen has started 13 NHL games over the past two seasons, going 3-8-2 with a .913 save percentage and 3.08 goals-against average. He is 6-3-0 with a .898 SV% and 3.07 GAA this season playing for the Rochester Americans in the AHL.

Comrie was hurt midway through the second period of Buffalo’s seven consecutive regulation loss after stopping 22 of 24 shots against the Senators, and coach Don Granato said after the game that Comrie “is going to be out for a little bit.”

Alternate captain Zemgus Girgensons also was unable to finish the game in Ottawa due to an undisclosed injury. The Sabres were already without captain Kyle Okposo (lower body) and rookie Jack Quinn (undisclosed) on the forward lines. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) remains on injured reserve but is nearing a return.

On their longest skid of the season so far, the Sabres (7-10-0) had Thursday off, and Granato is expected to update the injury situation following practice Friday, before the team travels to play in Toronto on Saturday night, and Tuesday at Montreal.

Luukkonen is likely to start at least one of those games, as the Sabres have been careful managing 41-year-old Craig Anderson’s workload in net. Anderson was the opening night starter but has played in 7 of the first 17 games, going 3-3-0 with a .910 SV% and 2.82 GAA. He stopped 14 of 15 shots against the Senators. It was Anderson’s first game back in Ottawa since the franchise’s all-time winningest goalie left in 2020 to sign with Buffalo.

Comrie, who joined the Sabres in free agency after a solid season in Winnipeg, is 4-7-0 with a .877 SV% and 3.62 GAA this season. He has struggled after a strong start, allowing 15 goals over his past four starts.

Luukkonen had a promising preseason, going 2-0-0 with a .933 SV% and 2.00 GAA. He was once considered Buffalo’s top goalie prospect but could be supplanted soon by Devon Levi, the Northeastern University senior obtained from Florida in a 2021 trade for Sam Reinhart. Last year, Levi won the Richter Award as college hockey’s top goalie.