Sabres cancel morning practice; game still on

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 22: Rasmus Dahlin #26 of the Buffalo Sabres skates against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres have canceled Thursday morning’s practice, due to a staff member entering the league’s COVID protocol.

The team announced this shortly before 9:30 a.m.

“Further details regarding today’s schedule will be communicated later today,” they wrote. This is in reference to Thursday’s home game against the Boston Bruins.

At least for now, the game is still set to start at 7 p.m. The team is also scheduled to play the Bruins this Saturday.

This news comes a day after Head Coach Ralph Krueger was fired from the team. Don Granato is filling that spot in the interim, and is being joined by assistant coaches Matt Ellis and Dan Girardi.