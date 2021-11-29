Sabres can’t keep up with Seattle, fall 7-4 to Kraken

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Monday night the Sabres Power Play worked, just not for the Sabres. Two shorthanded goals for the Seattle Kraken, then a third goal at even strength at the end of the first period gave them a 3-0 lead early on and it was too big of a deficit for the Sabres to recover from. Head coach Don Granato said the little details were a major factor in the loss.

“We didn’t have the sense of urgency to start with respect to detail,” Granato said. “That was obvious. We allowed too much too easy and then fought obviously the rest of the way as a result.”

They traded goals with Seattle the rest of the game so they couldn’t catch up to the NHL’s newest team. The Kraken scored seven goals on 32 shots to take the 7-4 win.

“In games you’ve got to recognize there are moments where there are some pretty big swings and you have to find a way to come out on the right side of some of those big moments and I think for us tonight we didn’t do a great job obviously,” forward Jeff Skinner said. “We definitely had opportunities, we just didn’t seem to be able to sustain any type of momentum.”

Granato said there were a lot of “growing pains” from the loss. He said losses are painful, but this is something they can draw from and get better from as an “evolving team.”

Buffalo’s night started poorly when the Kraken scored two short-handed goals in the opening period. Brandon Tanev and Carson Soucy had the two goals. Jared McCann added a third in the final minute to give Seattle a 3-0 lead after one.

McCann had a second goal in the second period as both teams traded goals to make it 5-2 in favor of Seattle at the second intermission.

Jeff Skinner had two goals on the night for the first time since the San Jose game on November 2. His goal total now up to eight on the season.

Brett Murray scored the first NHL goal of his career in the second period. Dylan Cozens also scored on a redirect.

Buffalo falls to 8-11-3 and face the Florida Panthers next. That game is scheduled for Thursday on the road at 7 p.m.