Jack Eichel gave an interesting press conference Monday as the Sabres began locker cleanout. You can watch it in full in the video player above.

Eichel scored just two goals this season while battling various injuries, including a herniated disk in his neck that ended his season. He said there was a “disconnect” with the team relating to his injuries and said he has some thinking to do this offseason.

A lot to digest from Jack Eichel's end of the season zoom call.

"I've been a bit upset about the way things have been handled since I've been hurt. I'd be lying to say things have moved smoothly since my injury. There's been a bit of a disconnect from the organization & myself." pic.twitter.com/3PDkejnLzT — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 10, 2021

Jack Eichel: "I think I have a lot of thinking to do this offseason, I think there's a lot I have to consider. But for now obviously I'm here, I am the captain of this hockey team and my goal is to be available and to try and help the guys and this organization win hockey games." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 10, 2021

Eichel was asked about whether he should choose the next step in his recovery, and whether or not he could choose for surgery.



"It doesn't work like that. They hold the cards on what I can and can't do." — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) May 10, 2021

Eichel said he broke a rib on the ice before the season, and fractured the tip of his rib shooting. Then had an abdominal injury he hurt last year that had lingered for awhile.



"There's been some stuff that's been unresolved." COVID put a pause on treatment he could have gotten — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) May 10, 2021