Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons helped off ice during Monday’s scrimmage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Add another name to the Buffalo Sabres injury report. During Monday’s scrimmage, Zemgus Girgensons went down hard on the ice. Coach Ralph Krueger said it was a lower body injury. Girgensons had to be helped off the ice.

“We were clearly not happy to see that and we are assessing it right now,” Krueger said. “We’ll give you feedback once we have it, but at the moment very questionable lower body injury and once again no final assessment because he is getting scanned right now.”

Girgensons becomes the latest in a slew of injuries the Sabres have suffered in the preseason. Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson have already missed time with injuries, but they are expected to be back soon. There’s still hope that the injury to Girgensons doesn’t keep him out long.

“Certainly we are hoping for some good news here, but we have to be ready for possibly a bit of a setback,” Krueger said. “Everybody saw the injury and the awkwardness of the situation. Right away you realize that each and everyone of these players has a unique package that he brings to our group and Zemgus’s package is specialized and it’s hard for us to replace and we hope everything goes well here.”

It’s a day off for the Sabres on Tuesday and they’ll get back to it Wednesday morning.