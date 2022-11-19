BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres added a first-round pick from 2016 to their forward lineup Saturday, claiming Tyson Jost off waivers.

The 24-year-old Jost was drafted 10th overall by the Avalanche and spent six years in Colorado before getting traded to Minnesota in March. He was waived Friday in the expiring season of a contract paying $2 million per annum.

The Sabres (7-10-0) are on a seven-game skid entering Saturday night’s game in Toronto, and Tuesday’s trip to Montreal.

Jost has produced 47 goals and 65 assists in 354 NHL games, developing into a defensive-minded forward who could help Buffalo’s 26th-ranked penalty kill. He tallied 10 points in 40 playoff games. Alex Tuch is the only Sabres skater with more postseason experience than Jost.

The Sabres now have nine players age 26 or younger who were drafted in the first round.

To make room for Jost on the roster, Buffalo assigned Anders Bjork back to Rochester.

Jost joins a Sabres lineup that was overstocked with forwards at the start of the season, but has since been dinged by injuries. The longest-tenured veterans, captain Kyle Okposo (lower-body injury) and alternate Zemgus Girgensons (undisclosed), are both hurt. Rookie Jack Quinn (undisclosed) is returning to action after missing two games.

So far this season, Jost has three points in 12 games and is averaging 1:28 of shorthanded ice time. He has been a healthy scratch five times.