BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres’ Head Coach is sticking around.

The team announced Wednesday that Don Granato has signed a multi-year contract extension. Granato’s been with the team since before the 2019-20 season, when he became an assistant coach.

After becoming the interim head coach in March 2020, he fully took on the title the following year in June.

The Sabres finished the 2021-22 season with a record of 32 wins, 39 losses and 11 overtime losses, finishing ahead of the Red Wings, Senators and Canadiens in the Atlantic Division.