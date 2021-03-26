Sabres coaches Don Granato, Matt Ellis cleared from COVID-19 protocol

Buffalo Sabres interim head coach Don Granato (left) and assistant coach Matt Ellis behind the bench during the game against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on March 18, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Sabres interim head coach Don Granato and interim assistant Matt Ellis were cleared from COVID-19 protocol Friday, a day after general manager Kevyn Adams had to coach the team while bench bosses were sidelined.

Granato and Ellis will join the team in Boston and are set to return to coaching duties for Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against the Bruins.

Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert traveled to Pittsburgh to join the team Thursday evening after the Sabres announced Granato and Ellis were placed in the protocol, but he was not scheduled to arrive in time to coach the game. Appert led practice Friday afternoon, but it seems his services will no longer be needed, as Granato and Ellis were cleared to return less than 24 hours later.

The Sabres lost to the Penguins 4-0 with Adams behind the bench, stretching their franchise-record winless run to 16 consecutive games. The team has been shut out in more games (seven) than it has won (six).

No players on the team were required to enter COVID protocol along with their coaches on Thursday despite having a game on Wednesday night.