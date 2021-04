UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – MARCH 06: Brandon Montour #62 of the Buffalo Sabres takes the first period shot against the New York Islanders at the Nassau Coliseum on March 06, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres make it official around 2:30 p.m. Saturday defenseman Brandon Montour is headed to the Sunshine State.

The Sabres have acquired a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenseman Brandon Montour. pic.twitter.com/LCQkVkvg2F — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) April 10, 2021

The team moves Montour to the Panthers two days before the NHL trade deadline for a third-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Buffalo acquired Montour from the Anaheim Ducks in 2019.

He tallied 13 G, 29 A in 112 games played for the Sabres.