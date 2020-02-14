Sabres Defeat Columbus 4-3 in OT

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist (14) skate to the corner during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Sabres scored three unanswered goals after falling into a 2-0 hole, and defeated Columbus 4-3 in overtime Thursday night.

Even though the shots were even after the first period, Buffalo appeared to have more high danger chances. However, the Blue Jackets took the 1-0 lead headed into the first intermission after Nathan Gerbe finished off a 3 on 2 with just over :27 remaining in the period.

Columbus added to their lead in the early minutes of the second period when Boone Jenner deflected a shot from Zach Werenski at the point.

With just over a minute to go in the second period, Jack Eichel tallied his 32nd goal of the season as he weaved his way through Columbus defensemen with ease.

On the first power play of the game, and his first game back since January 2nd, Victor Olofsson rifled home a one timer to tie the game 2-2. Olofsson’s goal was his 17th of the season.

.@vickeo has sole possession of second place among @NHL rookies with 17 goals this season.



And he missed 15 games. pic.twitter.com/Q2h4yzYIln — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 14, 2020

Buffalo scored their third unanswered goal on a breakout from Jeff Skinner and Evan Rodrigues. Skinner fed Rodrigues as the two weaved through the Blue Jackets zone and Rodrigues finished off the sequence with a lazer.

Columbus pulled their goalie late in the period, and would be rewarded as Markus Nutivaara beat Carter Hutton to tie the game with just over a minute remaining. But in overtime, Olofsson would play hero as he rifled home a shot on a stellar pass from Eichel.

The Sabres homestand continues as they play host to Toronto Sunday night.