Sabres Defeat Defending Stanley Cup Champs 5-2

The Buffalo Sabres jumped out to an early lead against the defending Stanley Cup champs and hung on to defeat St. Louis 5-2.
Buffalo got on the board just :18 seconds into the game on a deflection from Victor Oloffson, on an assist from Sam Reinhart. The goal was later changed, and awarded to Reinhart.
The Blues knotted things up at 1-1 when Troy Brouwer scored his first of the year. Buffalo out shot St. Louis 118- after the first 20 minutes of play.
Both sides generated ten shot chances each in a relatively even second period. The Blues ricocheted three shots off the post in the period, however it would be the Sabres who headed into the break with a 2-1 lead. With 8.6 seconds remaining in the period, Johan Larsson finished home a rebound off a shot from Zach Bogosian. The forward has eight points in his last seven games.
After a few solid chances for Buffalo in the early minutes of the third period, Alex Pietrangelo tied the game at 2-2 for St. Louis.
Jack Eichel would extend his point streak to 14 straight games with his 19th goal of the season. The Captain looked like he was setting up a play behind the net, but proceeded to walk in and fire a shot past Jake Allen to give the Sabres the 3-2 lead.
Zemgus Girgensons put home the empty net goal to give Buffalo the 4-2 victory. With 1.2 seconds remaining, Eichel scored his second goal of the night to put Buffalo up 5-2. The Sabres continue their homestand against Nashville Thursday, December 12th, at 7pm.