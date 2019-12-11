Sabres Defeat Defending Stanley Cup Champs 5-2

Buffalo Sabres forward Johan Larsson (22) and St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres jumped out to an early lead against the defending Stanley Cup champs and hung on to defeat St. Louis 5-2.

Buffalo got on the board just :18 seconds into the game on a deflection from Victor Oloffson, on an assist from Sam Reinhart. The goal was later changed, and awarded to Reinhart.

What a start! 🚨



Victor Olofsson draws first blood to put us at 1-0. #Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/LxlsJq2zHN — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 11, 2019

The Blues knotted things up at 1-1 when Troy Brouwer scored his first of the year. Buffalo out shot St. Louis 118- after the first 20 minutes of play.

Both sides generated ten shot chances each in a relatively even second period. The Blues ricocheted three shots off the post in the period, however it would be the Sabres who headed into the break with a 2-1 lead. With 8.6 seconds remaining in the period, Johan Larsson finished home a rebound off a shot from Zach Bogosian. The forward has eight points in his last seven games.

Johan Larsson scores off the rebound!!! 🔥



We're up 2-1! #Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/MkkPnvLum0 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 11, 2019

After a few solid chances for Buffalo in the early minutes of the third period, Alex Pietrangelo tied the game at 2-2 for St. Louis.

Jack Eichel would extend his point streak to 14 straight games with his 19th goal of the season. The Captain looked like he was setting up a play behind the net, but proceeded to walk in and fire a shot past Jake Allen to give the Sabres the 3-2 lead.

THE POINT STREAK CONTINUES!!!!



Jack Eichel's streak reaches 14 games…



As he scores with 14:14 left in the period. 😱 #Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/cXNkSedNXf — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 11, 2019

Zemgus Girgensons put home the empty net goal to give Buffalo the 4-2 victory. With 1.2 seconds remaining, Eichel scored his second goal of the night to put Buffalo up 5-2. The Sabres continue their homestand against Nashville Thursday, December 12th, at 7pm.