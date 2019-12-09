Sabres Defeat Oilers 3-2 in OT

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Colin Miller (33) skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Washington. The Capitals won 6-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Colin Miller scored his first goal as a Buffalo Sabres as the Blue and Gold defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Sunday night. With the win, Buffalo picks up three of a possible six points on their West Coast road trip.

The Sabres jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Kyle Okposo redirected a shot from Marco Scandella.

Minutes later, Buffalo would double their lead when Johan Larsson fired home a rebound in front of the net.

Edmonton would tie the game with goals from Riley Sheahan and Joakim Nygard in the second period. The score would remain the same after sixty minutes of play.

Early in overtime, Jack Eichel fed a pass to Marcus Johansson, who hit Miller across the crease for the one timer. With the assist, Eichel extended his NHL leading points streak to 13 games.

First goal as a member of the Sabres ✔️

First career overtime goal ✔️

Third NHL game-winner ✔️



Way to bring it home, @Colin6Miller! #CellyOn pic.twitter.com/fY6bDYT9ZF — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 9, 2019

The Sabres return to Buffalo for a match-up with the defending Stanley Cup Champions St. Louis Tuesday, December 10th at 7:30 pm.